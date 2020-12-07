A fun way to kill 20 minute is to look at the winners for the MTV Movie & TV Awards (formerly MTV Movie Awards) over the years. For instance, did you know Sin City‘s Jessica Alba won “Sexiest Performance” in 2006 over Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo‘s Rob Schneider? Of course you did. But how about the Ham and Cheese Sandwich from Smoke upsetting the Submarine Sandwich With Tomatoes and Provolone from GoldenEye to take home Best Sandwich in a Movie? I’m still outraged. My personal favorite (existing) category, however, is Best Kiss. It’s been around since 1992, when Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin won for My Girl. Other winners include Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions).

“Looking back 20 years ago… A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000,” Blair wrote on Instagram ahead of Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. “It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking.” She also reunited with Michelle Gellar to give the kiss a 2020 update.

Will @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair recreate their iconic 'Cruel Intentions' kiss tonight? 👀 See for yourself during the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time, TONIGHT at 8p on MTV! 💋 pic.twitter.com/Nf8J2tX3Dv — MTV (@MTV) December 6, 2020

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

That strand of spit hits differently now, y’know?

(Via Instagram)