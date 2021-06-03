Before discussing Cruella, the new origin story in theaters and available for $28.88 on Disney+, it seems necessary to acknowledge the swirling winds of corporate fashion that carved it from the firmament. It has become conventional wisdom (whether true or not) among the mega-corporations that own the biggest movie studios to believe that “mining existing IP” (which is to say, remaking and remixing old stories and characters) offers better returns than taking chances on new, original stories. So it is we got live-action(ish) remakes of Aladdin, The Lion King, the spinoff Maleficent and others.

The goal of Cruella is to throw hip creators at old content, and in the process hopefully cash in both on the classic Disney audience and tap into the savvier adult audience who tune in for prestige cable. And to do it by applying the live-action formula to Cruella De Vil, a character originally created in 1956 as such a pure villain that One Hundred and One Dalmations author Dodie Smith (born 1896) simply added two letters to “cruel devil” when conceiving the character’s name. Ah, but what if there was more to her? Enough to justify an entire origin story, say?

So it is Disney execs hired I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone to turn a character previously known only as an abominable dog murderer into some kind of girlboss anti-hero. A story that no one could possibly have a personal stake in becomes, almost of its own accord, a fascinating pastiche reflecting the zeitgeist’s most contradictory impulses. No human person actually wanted to see a Cruella De Vil origin story; it was mandated by the market. What sacrifices, then, do humans make in an attempt to appease this fickle God?

In I, Tonya, Gillespie and screenwriter Steven Rogers forced America to put aside what we thought we knew about Nancy Kerrigan’s tacky foil, which became both an exercise in empathy and an exploration of class. On the face of it, Tonya Harding, an unfairly maligned if not entirely heroic human, probably warranted that treatment a lot more than Cruel De Vil, the fictional two-toned dog murderer. Gillespie and screenwriters Dana Fox and Tony McNamara nonetheless attempt to apply roughly the same formula in Cruella, complete with ever-present classic rock needle drops. (Seriously, Cruella‘s music budget, featuring everything from The Rolling Stones to Queen to T-Rex, must’ve been bigger than the actor budget, assuming Disney didn’t already own it all).

In some ways, Cruella responds to the market forces that birthed it in the most obvious yet absurd ways. How do you create an origin story about a woman who grows up to want to skin Dalmatian puppies? You show Dalmatians killing her mother, obviously. This was a scene in Cruella‘s opening frame, set in the 1950s, in which little Estella’s mischievous alter ego, Cruella, gets her kicked out of boarding school. Estella watches as her mother goes to a fancy fashion soiree to beg for alms, and is instead cruelly pushed off a sea cliff by three snarling Dalmatian guard dogs (you know, Dalmatians, that famous guard dog breed).

This framing device is essentially Batman’s origin story remixed with “record scratch, freeze frame: yup, that’s me. You might be wondering how I got into this situation…” How the adorable Dalmatians got transmuted into the Joker in this analogy is worth pondering, though not for too long. The market wants what it wants.

Expanding on this “Dalmatians killed mum” origin story required more, however, and Cruella‘s solution to how to make its title character worthy of exploration was, strangely, to turn her into Vivienne Westwood. Because Vivienne Westwood was the Tonya Harding of fashion or something like that? Sure, why not.

Thus, the Oreo-haired little girl (apparently Cruella’s black-and-white hair was natural in the 101 Dalmatians canon and this could NOT BE ALTERED) becomes a London orphan who gets adopted by two fellow chimney sweep-esque urchins, Jasper and Horace (played by Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser). Bonded by their difficult upbringings, they grow up to be three striving, grifting squatters in ’70s London’s burgeoning punk scene.