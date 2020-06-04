NETFLIX
The Posters For Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Are Evocative Works Of Art

The Oscars recently turned two categories into one when Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing became Best Sound, saving all of, like, three minutes. To paraphrase a movie that the Academy ignored, I disagree, Oscars. I disagree. If anything, the Oscar should add more categories, including Best Stunts and Best Posters. The movie poster is a dying art — it’s all floating heads, Endgame-style overcrowding, and blue and orange color schemes — but every so often, you’ll see a poster that deserves to be hung in a college dorm room (it’s time to retire the Fight Club poster forever), or a museum.

In the case of Da 5 Bloods, it’s posters.

“Now Our Fight Is For Social Justice Plus Too Many Issues To List At This Moment In Time And Space. DA 5 BLOODS Streams On Netflix In Da Year Of Our Lawd 2020 June 12th. YA-DI? SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER,’TRUTH,RUTH,” director Spike Lee tweeted, while showcasing the stunning new poster for his Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods. It shows a black clenched fist, a symbol of black power and solidarity, under a Vietnam War helmet with “Our Fight Is Not in Vietnam” hovering above. It’s stunning, and it’s not the only great Da 5 Bloods poster from Gravillis Inc. we’ve seen.

You can see more posters from Gravillis, including one for Birds of Prey, here.

If only they could be seen in movie theaters across the country. Alas. Da 5 Bloods, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Jonathan Majors, and Paul Walter Hauser, premieres on Netflix on June 12.

