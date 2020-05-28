With audiences trapped inside, directors have been stepping up in a big way by hosting “quarantine watch parties” where they gather with fans on social media to offer insights and field questions about fan-favorite films. Last night, James Mangold joined the lockdown trend by hosting a watch party for Logan, the critically-acclaimed swan song for Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine.

While Jackman delivered a brutal, yet emotionally poignant performance as the aged and dying mutant hero, newcomer Dafne Keen made a definitive mark on the film with her grounded and visceral portrayal of Laura, better known as X-23 to comic fans. As Mangold notes during the watch party, Keen absolutely anchored the film, and Logan wouldn’t have been the same without her in the breakout role.

“There’s no way this film works w/o the remarkable [Dafne] Keen,” Mangold tweeted. “By the film’s 2nd half, the tables have turned & she is carrying the entire movie as Logan has retreated in sickness & self doubt. & of course, she holds the final frame.”

Jackman was apparently following the proceedings closely, and the actor made a surprise cameo during the watch party to bolster Mangold’s praise for Keen. Jackman also revealed how she landed the part by leaving him beaten and bruised after the audition, which is pretty impressive considering how insanely ripped he gets whenever he’s gearing up to play Wolverine.

“The first day we auditioned her … she punched me in the arm so hard, I was literally bruised the next day,” Jackman wrote. “Hired.”

You can see the full Twitter exchange between Jackman and Mangold below:

When @mang0ld came up w the character of Laura, and that the movie was in essence about family we were worried about finding the right fit. Until we met @DafneKeen. The first day we auditioned her … she punched me in the arm so hard, I was literally bruised the next day. Hired. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 28, 2020

