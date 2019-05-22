MGM

Nearly a month after the Bond 25 team used the film’s official Twitter account to reveal the official cast and shooting locations for the next entry in the celebrated franchise, the filmmakers are now using it to allay fears concerning star Daniel Craig‘s recent injury.

In an official statement, the production revealed Craig would be “undergoing minor ankle surgery,” but insisted that the movie “remains on track for the same release date in April 2020”:

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.

As Variety notes, a prior report by the British tabloid The Sun revealed that Craig had injured himself while filming a running stunt during the Jamaica-set shoot. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” the paper’s anonymous source had claimed. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”