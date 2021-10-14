Former professional wrestler Jacques Rougeau has a story about the time four guys confronted Andre the Giant, the seven-foot-four mountain of a man, in a bar. “Maybe they had too much to drink and decided to try him out or call him out. But the guy slapped Andre, slapped him to provoke him. And when Andre got up at the bar, the guy just looked and he couldn’t believe what had happened,” he said. “The guy jumped in the Volkswagen and Andre just took the car and he flipped it on the top.”

Daniel Craig is no Andre the Giant — he’s roughly 300 pounds lighter — but he would like to avoid a situation where some drunk picks a fight with him so he can brag to his buddies about how he “totally kicked the crap out of James Bond.” This, Craig explained on the Lunch With Bruce podcast, is why he regularly goes to gay bars.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” Craig, who has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011, said (“Adele wrote a song about me” is probably a more effective pickup line at a gay bar). He got “very sick” of the “aggressive d*ck swinging in hetero bars,” and “I don’t want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody.”

“I could meet girls there, ’cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was… an ulterior motive.”

I was really hoping to see Daniel Craig the next time I’m at Buffalo Wild Wings. Guess not. You can listen to the Lunch With Bruce podcast interview above.

(Via Out)