Daniel Craig’s last day as Bond was almost two years ago, when No Time to Die, his long-delayed fifth and final outing as the dashing spy, wrapped principal photography. But Eon Productions, which has overseen the main branch of the 007 film franchise, has not been quick to find his replacement. They recently announced that they won’t even start looking for a new Bond in earnest until next year. But there’s one person who won’t be joining the series, at least according to a Craig joke: Hugh Jackman.

On Monday, Jackman shared a clip of an interview Craig did with Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly. At one point Kelly brought up Jackman — not as a possible replacement, just in an anecdote about the two kidding around.

“He’s not going to be it,” Craig interjected, with a smirk. He then added, “Over my dead body.”

“Well … that kills that rumor!” Jackman joked back, adding, “Daniel, mate, you’ll always be @007 to me.”

Jackman has a long history of publicly joke-feuding with colleagues. He and Ryan Reynolds have a long-simmering fake beef. He is, however, currently without a major franchise, having retired Wolverine/Logan over four years ago. Meanwhile, the person a lot of people have long wanted to take over for Craig, Idris Elbra, is, as of a couple years ago, just not that into it.

