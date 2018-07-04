MGM

We don’t know much about the latest James Bond film aside from the return of Daniel Craig and the addition of director Danny Boyle, but we do know that Bond recently got a chance to see how the real spies apparently live. The Central Intelligence Agency recently introduced a “Reel Vs. Real” initiative as a way to demystify what they do as “spies” and how Hollywood can sometimes romanticize the job. Craig’s arrival at CIA Headquarters is the latest part of that, offering him a glimpse at what a real intelligence officer does.

As the CIA describes on their blog, they’re trying to fight “misrepresentations” of their work on the big screen: