Daniel Craig just strutted into his most dangerous situation yet: giving his opinion on whether the next James Bond should be a woman. While sitting down for an interview ahead of No Time To Die‘s October release, which is actually definitely happening this time (maybe), Craig shared his thoughts on the suggestion that the next Bond should be a woman. According to the actor, it’s a non-starter for him, and he does his best to explain his reasoning why. Via Radio Times:

“The answer to that is very simple,” he said. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

While Craig’s answer is sure to shake up (not stir) controversy, the actor does make a valid point that studios should be striving to make more diverse characters that are just as popular as Bond. Of course, that’s easier said than done considering the character has spent over half a century in theaters. You can’t just gin up that kind of name recognition overnight.

Let’s just put it this way: at the height of his original Fast & Furious fame, Vin Diesel tried to launch a new modern-day spy franchise called xXx. By the second film, Diesel was already out and replaced by Ice Cube, which is… not a great development. Yes, Vin came back to the role later, but it’s not like you hear people out in public saying, “Yo, when’s that new xXx movie coming out?” You can’t just press a button and have a successful new film franchise fall in your lap. (Marvel, you stay out of this.)

No Time To Die hits theaters on October 8.

