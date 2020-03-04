This weekend’s SNL is going to be a weird one.

It was initially timely to have Daniel Craig host the March 7th episode, as No Time to Die was scheduled to come out in April. But earlier today, we learned that “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace” (a.k.a. fears over coronavirus), the 25th film in the James Bond franchise has been pushed back to November. Meaning, Craig will be promoting a movie that doesn’t come out for months. Of course, there’s no way SNL could have known about the delayed release date, which is why so much of the promo above is based around Craig’s inability to shake his 007 habits, including breaking Beck Bennett’s arm and punching Aidy Bryant in the shoulder.

Thankfully, there’s more to Daniel Craig than just James Bond. He can do a ridiculous Southern accent, like in Knives Out, or he can do a… slightly different ridiculous Southern accent, like in Logan Lucky. Hell, let him host the entire episode as Joe Bang (“The name’s Bang, Joe Bang”).

Alongside Craig will be musical guest “Blinding Lights” and “After Hours” singer the Weeknd, hopefully reprising his role as “Himself” from Uncut Gems.