Daniel Radcliffe Names The Characters He Would Like To Play In The Inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Senior Pop Culture Editor

It’s not a matter of “if” the Harry Potter movies will be rebooted. It’s “when.”

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have made “expanding” the world of Harry Potter a “top priority,” but the wheels are already turning with the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the rumored show, the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) Hogwarts Legacy RPG, and a cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the Boy Who Lived, has accepted that another boy will live as Harry Potter at some point, telling IGN, “I’m sure there will be some other version of it. I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime.” With that inevitability in mind, the Miracle Workers star was asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast which characters he would want to play in the reboot.

“I would probably want to go with like Sirius or Lupin,” Radcliffe answered. “Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories.” Sirius Black and Remus Lupin were portrayed by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis in the movies, respectively, and now I would like to see Radcliffe play other characters from those great actors. I have four words for you:

Daniel Radcliffe is Mank. He was a wizard… of screenwriting.

