The James Bond franchise has lost the next 007 and a director.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Idris Elba was the frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as the British secret agent. The rumors were shut down, however, when a representative for The Wire star said that “no one from Elba’s team is aware of any overtures,” and Elba himself tweeted, “Don’t believe the HYPE…” (After trolling everyone with “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”) Long-time producer Barbara Broccoli has a bigger concern than the future of the series, though.
Danny Boyle, who was slated to direct Bond 25, has left the project. “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences, Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the official James Bond Twitter account wrote. The Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire director was working on a script from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who penned Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.
Who had Boyle leaving Bond 25 before the guy who famously (if somewhat sarcastically) said that he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play James Bond again? Anyway, there’s only one man for the directing job: Elba, Idris Elba.
Bond 25 is scheduled to come out in the U.S. on November 8, 2019.
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
Well, shit.
His schedule probably won’t allow it, but I would love to see Denis Villeneuve directing the 25th Bond.
a 4 hour Bond movie where nothing happens and it’s all implied offscreen. No thanks.
Just get Martin Campbell back in there. He directed the last awesome Bond film (Casino Royale), and he did Pierce Borsnan’s best Bond film too (GoldenEye). I don’t care if he’s 74 years old.
+1
Matthew Vaughn would have been perfect to direct Craig in his final 007 outing. Their work together in LAYER CAKE really lit the fuse to get Craig cast in the role & it would have been a nice bit of the pairing coming full circle.
@everyone recommending different directors, I think the loss of Danny Boyle clearly indicates Bond producers’ lack of interest in any director inclined to make a film worth watching.
I’m just glad we have Mission Impossible and I still have the latest one to look forward to.
So uh, I hear John McTiernen’s pretty free right now