The filmmaker Danny Leiner, best known for directing the comedies Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, has died, it was announced on Friday. Leiner was 57 years old. Details are still thin on the ground, but Ross Putnam, a longtime friend and collaborator, stated on Facebook that he had endured a “long illness.”

The stars of Harold and Kumar both weighed in on Twitter to offer their condolences.