Judging by Michael Myers’ iconic look and the first trailer, the new Halloween movie from director David Gordon Green and co-writers Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley looks fantastic. Then again, as returning star Jamie Lee Curtis revealed previously, the writers’ work with the popular franchise has wiped the slate clean. So while attendees at this year’s Fantastic Fest will be some of the first people to see the final product, that doesn’t necessarily mean the filmmakers are without any reservations. Especially McBride, who recently opened up about his worries to IndieWire.

“In this day and age,” he explained, “Hollywood is tapping into so many beloved franchises that it seems like any time anything comes out there’s the contingency of people that are stoked, and the contingency of people that are f*cking pissed off and saying you ruined their childhood somehow.” McBride also took the opportunity to praise Green for his work on the project:

“I hope this thing tips more into the world of people liking it. I hope we don’t ruin too many childhoods. I think it will be interesting for people to see what David Green has pulled off as a director, going from things like Stronger and Pineapple Express and being able to segue into something that’s just straight, gritty horror. I’m always impressed with the different genre hats that David finds himself putting on, and I think people will be pleased with what he’s done here.”

Ahead of Fantastic Fest in late September, those lucky enough to catch Halloween‘s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival will be able to assuage, confirm, or ignore McBride’s fears of becoming yet another franchise-ruiner. Then again, considering the writer and actor’s own versatility in recent years, the would-be cannibal probably has nothing to worry about.

