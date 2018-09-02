Getty Image

There’s standing your ground, and then there’s whatever Disney’s doing with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In July, Gunn was fired from the series’ third installment when conservative commentators raised a stink over some decidedly off-color jokes he made on Twitter between 2008 and 2012, and for which he has since apologized.

Gunn’s cast has stood by him, perhaps none moreso than wrestler-actor Dave Bautista, who plays sweet brute (and arguable movies-stealer) Drax. In interviews and on social media, Bautista has steadily denounced Disney and its decision, threatening to quit if they don’t shoot Gunn’s script and even calling working for them post-Gunn “nauseating.”

Each outburst is next level, and so is this one. As per io9, While on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bautista sounded less fiery than pessimistic:

There’s a bit of an issue. It’s a bittersweet conversation. No – it’s a bitter, bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn. They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney… I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel.

It’s all a mess, even if you’re on Bautista’s side. Gunn’s firing may even affect what happens in the superhero-packed Avengers 4. Hopefully appeasing conservative pundits was worth giving fanboys the world wide panic attacks.