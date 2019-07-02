Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Stranger Things season three poised to dominate Netflix over the July 4th weekend, fans of the hit Netflix series will hopefully be pleased to find out what happens to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana this time around. Actually, audiences will probably be left with even more questions, like why the Duffer Brothers have kept torturing poor Will Byers? And then there’s star David Harbour’s surprise comedy project, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — a mockumentary about the actor trying to understand his father, David Harbour Jr.

No, I’m not kidding. This is a thing that’s really about to come out on Netflix. Per the official logline:

In this new mockumentary, join Stranger Things actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense.

Being that Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein is a comedy mockumentary and not an actual documentary, all of this is obviously fake. Even so, aside from Harbour, the 28-minute short film features the talents of Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant and many others. What’s more, the entire thing was concocted by Arrested Development and Kroll Show alum John Levenstein, and directed by Kroll Show and PEN15 regular Gray Longino. So, yeah… this looks awesome.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein drops Tuesday, July 16th only on Netflix.