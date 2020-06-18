David Koepp has kept a low profile over the last few years. Sure, his name popped up when it was reported he wrote a screenplay for Indiana Jones 5, but then that film went another direction. (Ahead, Koepp does explain why Indiana Jones is so difficult to crack.) But it’s hard to ignore his last two projects was doing a pass on the script for The Mummy, which was to kick off the ill-fated Dark Universe. And before that, yes, he directed Mortdecai.

So, yes, from the outside looking in it sure seems like the narrative here is he went back to a pared-down, back to basics film like the psychological thriller hitting demand this weekend, You Should Have Left (about a married couple vacationing in a remote house in Wales), as a result of his last couple of films. But it never actually works like that. Especially with someone like Koepp who has been involved in so many blockbusters over the years. He wrote Jurassic Park! So, of course, when I bring this up, Koepp immediately admits, yes, of course, it’s because of The Mummy and, especially, Mortdecai.

Last time I spoke with you was for Premium Rush. I brought that movie up to Michael Shannon a couple of years later and he leaned back in his chair and said, “Ah, Bobby Monday,” like he was reminiscing about an old friend.

I miss that guy. Shannon is awesome. You have to adjust to his style, which is odd and is filled with pauses. He may stop for 20 seconds. That doesn’t mean he’s done with his sentence. So you just kind of hang with it.

You Should Have Left seems like you went bare bones?

It is certainly pared down to its story of centrals. I try hard to write kind of all over the map, but I try to write in all genres. Sometimes the biggest hits are the ones that are the great big movies, so those tend to be more memorable. But in terms of the movies I’ve directed, this is I think my seventh, it is my seventh, and they tend to be much more focused and intense and somewhat personal. And we wanted to do something about a marriage. And we wanted to explore this idea of a marriage that’s fatally flawed and that we know from the first scene, this doesn’t work, there is a big problem with the marriage, she’s way too young for him. And we’ve all seen that in Hollywood movies, but they usually try to hide it. And we want to do something where it was front and center.

Yeah that was noticeable right away.

And it had to be, because otherwise it just becomes a distraction and it’s “Hollywood’s at it again.”

Kevin Bacon plays a banker. In the book, he’s a screenwriter. Too close to home?

I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who wants to see a movie about a screenwriter.

Well, it’s a very popular book.

It’s different than a movie though. And, also, movies about writers who go to houses in remote locations? There’s a few that pop to mind that are pretty prominent.

Yeah, that’s been done.

And I think Mr. King has the copyright on that one.

Why a banker? Is it just how we feel about bankers these days to begin with?

Well, there is a faint aura of guilt around them, don’t you think?

I do.

Yeah, and we don’t know if he’s guilty or not. Certainly, that’s one of the motors of the movie. It’s a very Catholic movie. I grew up and went to Catholic school in the Midwest.