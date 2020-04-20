Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is scheduled to come out on December 18, but there’s at least one person who won’t be in a movie theater (remember movie theaters?) on opening night, or ever. In a recent interview, David Lynch, who directed the 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sandworm-y novel, told the Hollywood Reporter that he has “zero interest” in the new Dune. Fine, I guess I’ll fall into Oscar Isaac’s eyes for him.

When asked why he doesn’t plan on seeing 2020’s Dune, Lynch replied, “Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.” Lynch has since disowned the film, which Roger Ebert, speaking for many critics at the time, called “an incomprehensible, ugly, unstructured, pointless excursion into the murkier realms of one of the most confusing screenplays of all time.”

But does Lynch have something against Villeneuve, or is it anyone’s Dune?

You would never see someone else’s adaptation of Dune? “I said I’ve got zero interest.”

He’ll be eating his words when the monkey from What Did Jack Do? directs Dune 2. Elsewhere in the interview, Lynch said that given a choice between making another TV show or a new movie, he would choose the former, because he loves “a continuing story, and cable television I say is the new art house. You have total freedom. The sound isn’t as good as a great theater; the picture isn’t as big, but TVs are getting bigger and bigger and better and better, so there’s hope. And then you have this chance for a continuing story, so it’s the new art house, I say.” Twin Peaks: The Return of The Return, maybe?

(Via Hollywood Reporter)