David O. Russell has cast everyone in Hollywood for his first film since 2015’s Joy. As if the previously-announced Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana wasn’t stacked enough (there’s seven Oscar nominations between them, including two wins), Deadline reports that nine others have joined the ensemble for the still-untitled movie: Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

I love Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I’m still mad that Quentin Tarantino cast Timothy Olyphant and Margot Robbie in the same movie, but didn’t give them a scene together. Russell better not make the same mistake — all the better if Taylor-Joy and Myers-as-Austin-Powers are involved. As for what the heck the movie is about:

The untitled project [is] based on an original idea from the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Filming is currently underway in California. New Regency’s Arnon Milchan will produce, alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.

New Regency is owned by the Walt Disney Company, meaning Russell, the (allegedly abusive) director of Three Kings and I Heart Huckabees, is technically making a Disney movie. The campaign to make Michael Shannon an official Disney Prince starts now.

