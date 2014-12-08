DC Thinks You Want A Lot Of Aquaman: Jason Momoa Is Signed For Four Movies

As we’ve noted elsewhere, DC really wants to make Aquaman happen. But we didn’t realize how much until just now; Jason Momoa has revealed he’s under a four-film contract playing the King of Atlantis.
Momoa revealed the news discussing his role at a Brazilian comics convention, as found by Bleeding Cool. It’s interesting not least because it reveals DC isn’t planning as far ahead as Marvel.
In theory, at least, we know all four films Momoa is in. Aquaman having a cameo in Batman Vs. Superman is a poorly kept secret, Aquaman is getting his own movie, and Justice League is split across two films.
For contrast, Samuel L. Jackson was signed for nine movies when he was cast as Nick Fury, Chris Evans was signed for six movies, and so on. It makes us wonder if DC is just telling a specific, cohesive story with all these movies, or if 2020 is just far enough away on the horizon that they don’t want to commit too deeply. Either way, we just hope he’s contractually obligated to sing The Rousing Song of Heroism for each movie he’s in:
Somewhere, Adrian Grenier weeps quietly in the dark….
Good.
I like Drogo, but he’s gonna look like a damn fool with bleach blonde hair.
Well, I guess if Superman kills people, Wonder Woman is flat chested, and Lex Luther is a skinny dweeb… who cares if Aquaman is rocking some brown locks.
Eh, they’ll probably keep his hair color. Momoa in a blond wig would just be silly.
I could see maybe giving him some highlights or something. Maybe keeping his hair color but having blonde beard? I feel weird making these comments btw.
Shitty casting aside, I doubt they’ll have Drogo dye his hair blonde.
Oh Wonder Woman is such a piss off.
“It makes us wonder if DC is just telling a specific, cohesive story with all these movies”
If the story is “studio desperately flails to keep up and make money by poorly imitating its rival in a hasty and poorly thought-out manner”, then that’s probably a good guess.
If the Wonder Twins don’t make a cameo…we riot.
Anytime you make a movie like this, you sign them up for a lot whether or not you intend to make them. If they thought they would make 3 movies, they sign you up for 6. if they think 1 maybe 2, they sign you up for 4. It’s really no cost to the studio, as its cheaper to lock in a rate than to try and re-negotiate if the movie is a success.
He’s sign up for movies, not specifically Aquaman solo movies. Out of the four films he’s on-board for, it will probably be one Aquaman movie, the Superman vs. Batman movie and two Justice League movies.
Oh please let him be a singing moron.
I kinda hope they do. The thing about Momoa is that he’s a very playful and funny guy, and mostly that’s been wasted. Being able to bring a lighter touch to Aquaman would probably sell it.
No chance. They’re going for Khal Drogo on a seahorse and you both know it.
@Dan Seitz
He needs to say “OUTRAGEOUS” at least once.
I feel like DC grabed Jason Momoa for Aquaman so that Marvel wouldn’t use him for Namor. He looks like he shoul be The Submariner instead.