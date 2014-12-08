DC Thinks You Want A Lot Of Aquaman: Jason Momoa Is Signed For Four Movies

#DC Cinematic Universe #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
12.08.14 15 Comments

As we’ve noted elsewhere, DC really wants to make Aquaman happen. But we didn’t realize how much until just now; Jason Momoa has revealed he’s under a four-film contract playing the King of Atlantis.

Momoa revealed the news discussing his role at a Brazilian comics convention, as found by Bleeding Cool. It’s interesting not least because it reveals DC isn’t planning as far ahead as Marvel.

In theory, at least, we know all four films Momoa is in. Aquaman having a cameo in Batman Vs. Superman is a poorly kept secret, Aquaman is getting his own movie, and Justice League is split across two films.

For contrast, Samuel L. Jackson was signed for nine movies when he was cast as Nick Fury, Chris Evans was signed for six movies, and so on. It makes us wonder if DC is just telling a specific, cohesive story with all these movies, or if 2020 is just far enough away on the horizon that they don’t want to commit too deeply. Either way, we just hope he’s contractually obligated to sing The Rousing Song of Heroism for each movie he’s in:

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Cinematic Universe#DC Comics
TAGSAQUAMANdc cinematic universeDC COMICSJASON MOMOAoverarching plans

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP