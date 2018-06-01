Getty/Marvel

While you may not be familiar with the term “fridging,” you have definitely seen it in action. In our story, the hero finds himself at a moment of crisis. Either he’s become complacent or he’s turned away from his purpose. And then it happens: the love of his life is brutally murdered. In the fallout, our hero finds the motivation that he needs to complete his mission. How many women have been killed off so that men can find the inner strength to save the world?

The term “fridging” was coined by comic book writer Gail Simone in 1999 with her website Women In Refrigerators, where she broke down the long list of women in comics who have been killed off to service the journey of a male character. Simone used Green Lantern’s girlfriend, Alexandra deWitt, who was literally murdered and then stuffed into a refrigerator for Kyle Rayner’s character development, as her motivation for the name. This certainly isn’t just in comic books either. How many Bond girls have met grisly fates? How many dead wives populate Christopher Nolan movies?

The trope popped up again in 2018’s blockbuster season on two occasions: Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) in Deadpool 2. Despite her agency and desire to save the world from the kaiju in Pacific Rim, Mori is sidelined into a bureaucratic role in the sequel before being unceremoniously killed off in a helicopter accident to give her brother Jake (John Boyega) a reason to stay and fight. Similarly, Vanessa, an interesting and multi-faceted character from the first Deadpool film, is murdered by one of Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) marks, sending the merc with a mouth on a dark spiral. Instead of being a part of the action, she’s sent to an Instagram filtered version of the afterlife to serve as a light at the end of the tunnel and erstwhile spirit guide. While her murder is reversed in the end credits sequence (an admittedly incredible scene), the question of why she was sidelined for the entire film leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

Vulture spoke to Deadpool 2‘s screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, asking them about the fridging of both Vanessa and Cable’s (Josh Brolin) family and whether they worried about the criticism that could have followed, and they admitted that they hadn’t even considered it as an issue and that they were unfamiliar with fridging as a trope. Wernick explained:

