While you may not be familiar with the term “fridging,” you have definitely seen it in action. In our story, the hero finds himself at a moment of crisis. Either he’s become complacent or he’s turned away from his purpose. And then it happens: the love of his life is brutally murdered. In the fallout, our hero finds the motivation that he needs to complete his mission. How many women have been killed off so that men can find the inner strength to save the world?
The term “fridging” was coined by comic book writer Gail Simone in 1999 with her website Women In Refrigerators, where she broke down the long list of women in comics who have been killed off to service the journey of a male character. Simone used Green Lantern’s girlfriend, Alexandra deWitt, who was literally murdered and then stuffed into a refrigerator for Kyle Rayner’s character development, as her motivation for the name. This certainly isn’t just in comic books either. How many Bond girls have met grisly fates? How many dead wives populate Christopher Nolan movies?
The trope popped up again in 2018’s blockbuster season on two occasions: Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) in Deadpool 2. Despite her agency and desire to save the world from the kaiju in Pacific Rim, Mori is sidelined into a bureaucratic role in the sequel before being unceremoniously killed off in a helicopter accident to give her brother Jake (John Boyega) a reason to stay and fight. Similarly, Vanessa, an interesting and multi-faceted character from the first Deadpool film, is murdered by one of Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) marks, sending the merc with a mouth on a dark spiral. Instead of being a part of the action, she’s sent to an Instagram filtered version of the afterlife to serve as a light at the end of the tunnel and erstwhile spirit guide. While her murder is reversed in the end credits sequence (an admittedly incredible scene), the question of why she was sidelined for the entire film leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.
Vulture spoke to Deadpool 2‘s screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, asking them about the fridging of both Vanessa and Cable’s (Josh Brolin) family and whether they worried about the criticism that could have followed, and they admitted that they hadn’t even considered it as an issue and that they were unfamiliar with fridging as a trope. Wernick explained:
I would say, in our defense, the only thing that really is important, the only thing that Deadpool cares about, is Vanessa. So if you’re doing a movie where you are trying to get Deadpool at his lowest, to take away everything from Deadpool at the very beginning, the only thing to really take away from him is Vanessa.
I know it wasn’t consciously sexist. It may appear that way as the film progresses and Cable loses his family as well, but again, the desire was to give a motivation to both Cable and to Deadpool, and have it be a parallel motivation that they both lost their family, and they’re both trying to kind of find their way in the world without them.
There’s only so many motivations for characters. In the last two Thor movies they killed his mom and then his dad, and even his planet to give him motivation. In Captain America Civil War they killed Black Panther’s dad (and had one of the characters kill Iron Man’s mother.) Is it lazy writing? Well sort of. But comic book stories are a lot like three chord guitar songs. How many variations can you really have? That’s the real issue.
Shut up. Just stop this dumb shit. Its a movie. She is not the main character so she is expendable just like all of xforce. Why is no one writing articles about how bad ass Domino is and how shes a woman of color and how good of a year the actress had with Atlanta. Why are we pressing this thing that was literally undone at the end of the movie. This site has really gone downhill since Gawker getting shut down opened up another lane for this type of dumb think piece.
But it’s not a hack trope. It’s a storytelling device. Granted it’s very overused, but the idea of writers never killing off a love interest (male or female) again doesn’t feel like an answer. Would The Dark Knight have been a better movie if Rachel Dawes has lived?
She gets paid for a piece of shit article like this?
Despite what some of the other blockhead comments say, this article is spot on. I was worried Deadpool 2 would hinge on quickly killing off Vanessa, and I was unfortunately proven right. Yeah they fixed it at the end, but c’mon that was the most obvious plot motivation to possibly use for the sequel. It’s especially lame because it immediately undoes everything you went through in the first movie and retroactively hurts the first movie’s legacy too. Its definitely an overused trope, just like when side characters with little character development just up and decide to sacrifice themselves for the main character because PLOT (see Vince’s review of The Town for the funniest example of this).
So, let me ask: If you’re married or in a relationship, will that person’s eventual death immediately undo everything you went through in your life with them leading up to that moment? Does the final reality of death “retroactively hurt…the legacy” of your entire life? Or is that a really stupid thing to say about a sequel’s ability to ruin the first story because something that happens in life all the time happened in that sequel?
Maybe you should think about the fact that the men in Deadpool were so motivated by love for the women in their lives, that it made sense for the loss of those women to serve as a source of motivation.
I mean, for fuck’s sake, I work my ass off every day to make sure I do my part to contribute to my family’s health and happiness. Am I sexist because I’m motivated by concern for my wife’s well-being?
Maybe you’re a sexist for forgetting that humans are humans and that loss is a relatable human emotion and a completely legitimate motivator for a story’s protagonist and maybe the question of gender politics never entered the writers’ minds because it doesn’t have to and has nothing to do with this fucking story.
Yeesh.
Really gonna lump Christopher Nolan’s use of this in the same pile? If it’s done in a fresh and original way it makes perfect sense and gives proper motivation.
I’m going to have to agree with Gail and say that Deadpool 2 did not WiR Vanessa
“One of the main tropes of the WiR storytelling cliché is that after the woman is killed or whatever, she no longer really exists in the story, her agony is just a motivator, and she’s never really a person in that scenario.”
I thought Solo was the one that was guilty of it with Val.
1 week, that is appropriate amount of time before cribbing content from others sites. Got it.
[www.cracked.com]