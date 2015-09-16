‘Deadpool,’ ‘Gambit,’ And ‘X-Men’ Crossovers Are In The Works

2016 is going to bring us three X-Men movies: Deadpool on February 12, X-Men: Apocalypse on May 16, and Gambit on October 7. Producer Simon Kinberg spoke about the upcoming X-Men slate with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival. Kinberg pointed out that X-Men: Days of Future Past “reset the timeline” of everything occurring after 1973. He said all of the movies, including Gambit and Deadpool, exist in that timeline. And that’s when he dropped this awesome news:
“There will be interplay between different characters in different movies.”
He also pointed out that not every movie will have every character, but it’s good to get a confirmation that we may see some of these characters team up in future movies. We’d totally watch a Magneto/Deadpool road trip movie.
Even a end credit sequence…
Deadpool and Magneto are driving on RT 66. Dead silence in the car.
DP: You know what’s neat?
MAG: Don’t.
DP: No, no, do you know what’s Mag-freaking-neato?
MAG: *Sighs and grips the wheel a little bit tighter*, what Wade?
DP: It’s up to us to get all several Dragon Balls and summon Captain Planet or Princess Toadstool will die to Dr. Robotnick.
Out of no where a giant metal pole hits the passenger side of the car, Deadpool has said giant rod in his stomach
DP: We could have gone to dinner first before you inserted me.
Magneto flies off.
Roll credits
“We felt like the movies were ready for something that was slightly more, let’s say, cosmic.”
So the Shi’ar. Got it.
“Cosmic” as in we have strip mined every bit of IP we got from Marvel except this thing an intern found on our approved list of characters called the Shi’ar Empire, so we’re going to go ahead and throw that against the wall and see if it sticks.
Are these really crossovers? They are all Mutant Marvel characters that Sony owns the the film rights to. Seems like this is a no brainer and part of the same universe.
@JSturm True, but I definitely think some of the characters will for sure be in the other respective films a good bit.
Either way, this is the superhero corner that needs the most help IMO…
@JSturm, Sony only has the Spider-Man film rights, and they currently have to SHARE those with Marvel/Disney.
Fox owns the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, but I do agree: A Gambit/Deadpool crossover with the X-Men is NOT a crossover on film. It’s an X-Men movie.
FF/X-Men, THAT’S a crossover…
Introduce Cable in this movie then have a Cable and Deadpool movie
Call it X-Force…
And only Apocalypse will be any good.