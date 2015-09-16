‘Deadpool,’ ‘Gambit,’ And ‘X-Men’ Crossovers Are In The Works

09.16.15 2 years ago 9 Comments
deadpool-costume-official-fox

FOX

2016 is going to bring us three X-Men movies: Deadpool on February 12, X-Men: Apocalypse on May 16, and Gambit on October 7. Producer Simon Kinberg spoke about the upcoming X-Men slate with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival. Kinberg pointed out that X-Men: Days of Future Past “reset the timeline” of everything occurring after 1973. He said all of the movies, including Gambit and Deadpool, exist in that timeline. And that’s when he dropped this awesome news:

“There will be interplay between different characters in different movies.”

He also pointed out that not every movie will have every character, but it’s good to get a confirmation that we may see some of these characters team up in future movies. We’d totally watch a Magneto/Deadpool road trip movie.

