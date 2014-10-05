‘Deadpool’ Is Confirmed To Be A Part Of The ‘X-Men’ Cinematic Universe

Simon Kinberg has been busy dropping a lot of information on the future of the X-Men film series in the past week or two. First we got news of the Rogue cut of Days of Future Past, found out that X-Men: Apocalypse is the end of a trilogy, and now there’s word about Deadpool’s role in it all.

ComicBook.com is reporting that Kinburg has confirmed that Deadpool will arrive in 2016 as part of the overall X-Men cinematic universe:

“There’s definitely a sort of overall plan that we’ve all been talking about for the X-Men universe now,” Kinberg explained, “and Deadpool obviously fits into that. So yeah, I guess I would say it’s part of certainly an overall timeline and thought process that goes into these films, some of which is inspired by the comics and some which is inspired by seeing what Marvel’s done with telling a larger tapestry and linking all those movies together, even as they stand independently as well. The same kind of thought is going to go into these X-Men movies at Fox.”

The report notes that the original draft of Deadpool was disconnected from the larger X-Men slate of films, but I guess the success of Marvel changes those sort of things. It certainly didn’t hurt Wolverine to stay connected, at least not since that first time…

In other X-Men news, Kinburg talked more about Apocalypse in an interview with Collider and revealed some details about the focus of the next film:

“The relationship between Beast and Mystique is a really interesting one that we didn’t have a lot of time to explore in ‘Days of Future Past’ so we’ll have an opportunity to do more of that in ‘Apocalypse,’” Kinberg said. Kinberg didn’t disclose whether the film would single out a single character, as the previous two have, but did say that “Apocalypse” examines how both Erik and Charles has impacted Mystique. “Part of what’s really interesting about Mystique’s character is that she is, in some ways, the child of both Erik and Charles,” he told the site. “She grew up with Charles and then she sort of became a woman with Erik, so her being the cross-pollination, if you will, of those two philosophies and those two men is something we can explore in the movie, too.” (via)

More Jennifer Lawrence isn’t a bad thing, neither is the idea of more Beast. I’m just worried that there’s going to be too many blue characters flying around in this movie. Some might even literally be flying. Are we ready for that?

