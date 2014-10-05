‘Deadpool’ Is Confirmed To Be A Part Of The ‘X-Men’ Cinematic Universe

Simon Kinberg has been busy dropping a lot of information on the future of the X-Men film series in the past week or two. First we got news of the Rogue cut of Days of Future Past, found out that X-Men: Apocalypse is the end of a trilogy, and now there’s word about Deadpool’s role in it all.
ComicBook.com is reporting that Kinburg has confirmed that Deadpool will arrive in 2016 as part of the overall X-Men cinematic universe:
“There’s definitely a sort of overall plan that we’ve all been talking about for the X-Men universe now,” Kinberg explained, “and Deadpool obviously fits into that. So yeah, I guess I would say it’s part of certainly an overall timeline and thought process that goes into these films, some of which is inspired by the comics and some which is inspired by seeing what Marvel’s done with telling a larger tapestry and linking all those movies together, even as they stand independently as well. The same kind of thought is going to go into these X-Men movies at Fox.”
The report notes that the original draft of Deadpool was disconnected from the larger X-Men slate of films, but I guess the success of Marvel changes those sort of things. It certainly didn’t hurt Wolverine to stay connected, at least not since that first time…
In other X-Men news, Kinburg talked more about Apocalypse in an interview with Collider and revealed some details about the focus of the next film:
“The relationship between Beast and Mystique is a really interesting one that we didn’t have a lot of time to explore in ‘Days of Future Past’ so we’ll have an opportunity to do more of that in ‘Apocalypse,’” Kinberg said.
Kinberg didn’t disclose whether the film would single out a single character, as the previous two have, but did say that “Apocalypse” examines how both Erik and Charles has impacted Mystique.
“Part of what’s really interesting about Mystique’s character is that she is, in some ways, the child of both Erik and Charles,” he told the site. “She grew up with Charles and then she sort of became a woman with Erik, so her being the cross-pollination, if you will, of those two philosophies and those two men is something we can explore in the movie, too.” (via)
More Jennifer Lawrence isn’t a bad thing, neither is the idea of more Beast. I’m just worried that there’s going to be too many blue characters flying around in this movie. Some might even literally be flying. Are we ready for that?
Considering Avatar is the highest grossing film ever, it’s probably intentional.
And I didn’t like Avatar that much, so there we go. Figures.
Im not gonna lie, Im kinda disappointed…I wanted DeadPool to be more like that test footage. I don’t want them changing him to fit inside the movies like they did Wolverine
You’re getting PG-13 watered-down Deadpool molded to fit X Men’s universe.
Disappointment does not describe what you should be feeling right now…
I don’t know whether to be happy or sad. I have high hopes, but the cynic in me thinks this might be tragic fail terrible.
Deadpool would be so much more interesting if he was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe IMHO.
Mystique is a shitty character and Jennifer Lawrence can’t save that. There, I said it.
Yeah, I’m a little confused as to how the powers that be seem to think that what everyone wants to see is more Mystique and how she feels/deals with the events surrounding her. Yeah, J-Law is a star and I get them wanting to make her role in the movie larger but Mystique really isn’t an interesting character to center a movie on. Much less 2 movies. This is the X-Men, are love triangles really what we always need to fall back on?
Not gonna lie, I’m okay with J-Law wrapping her thighs around people necks to KO and / or kill them.
“There’s definitely a sort of overall plan…”
Kinda says it all right there. ‘Yep, you could say we definitely might know what we’re thinking about maybe doing here…absolutely!’
A PG-13 Deadpool makes about as much sense as a PG-13 Brokeback Mountain. The story is going to lose something.
Butt love?
Maybe…yeah, sure, butt love…
They’re eliminating origins, though, right? This will be Deadpool fitting in with the new universe.
Dream opening: full on shot of the final fight scene from origins. Like, full screen, as if they started playing the wrong movie. Part way through, you start to hear snickering and commentary about how nothing seems right. At or before the head chop, the voice says “that’s it, enough of this shit” and changes channels, stopping on Golden Girls.
Zoom out to reveal unmasked ‘pool watching TV in nothing but his boxers. Phone rings, he picks up. “You’re looking for Deadpool? One sec.” he finds and puts his mask on (still only boxers) and says “Deadpool here. Who you need me to kill?”
Yes.
Reading into this it sounds like we get Angel aka Death in this movie.