Deadpool 3 doesn’t start filming until 2022 at the earliest, but the fourth-wall-breaking superhero has made his Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction… kind of.

In a video posted to Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel, the Merc with the Mouth and Kong, the rock monster played by Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, watch the trailer for Free Guy. Yes, it’s one Ryan Reynolds character reacting to another Ryan Reynolds character in the “most expensive reaction video ever made,” which is one Detective Pikachu away from starting the Ryan Reynolds Cinematic Universe. (Unlike Deadpool and the MCU, Van Wilder will not be invited to the RRCU.) “Deadpool and Korg React” — Waititi is also in Free Guy with Reynolds, so the synergy is strong here — is worth watching for the Jodie Comer praise alone.

Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige gave an update about Deadpool 3 earlier this year. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” he said, but “it will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.” Bob’s Burgers veterans Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux are co-writing the script.

Free Guy comes out on August 13.