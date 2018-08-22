HBO

In late July, the long-rumored and much-talked about Deadwood movie finally came true when HBO confirmed that David Milch’s profoundly profane series about the darker elements of the wild west would return. Since the official announcement, however, HBO, Milch and the returning cast members associated with the project have largely kept quiet about everything from what the script’s story entailed to a possible production start date. Thanks to W. Earl Brown, who plays Al Swearingen’s (Ian McShane) right-hand man, Dan Dority, that’s no longer the case.

Brown took to Twitter late Monday night to exclaim that he had “just read the final draft” of Milch’s script. Needless to say, the actor was quite pleased with what he’d seen. “In the course of those two hours, my emotions ricocheted in every fucking direction: exhilaration to melancholy; hoots of joy to screams of despair. The Maestro has topped himself,” he wrote. “The structure is essentially the same as the first version I read a year and a half ago, but the complexities of the relationships, the emotional peaks and depths, are all sharpened to a razor fine edge. It’s gut wrenching..”

I just read the final draft. Holy. Shit. In the course of those two hours, my emotions ricocheted in every fucking direction: exhilaration to melancholy; hoots of joy to screams of despair. The Maestro has topped himself. #DeadwoodReturns — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) August 22, 2018