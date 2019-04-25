The ‘Deadwood: The Movie’ Trailer Isn’t Here To Follow The Law

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO’s jam-packed spring is already off to a chaotic start with the final Game of Thrones season. Soon enough Chernobyl will arrive, and after that, Deadwood fans will see the long-gestating movie that no one (except for Ian McShane) thought would ever happen. Of course, McShane’s Al Swearengen and his “c*cksucking” dialogue are front in central in this first trailer. Every actor (including Timothy Olyphant, who refused to be “the a-hole”) who could physically return for this movie has done so (RIP, Powers Boothe), and we can expect plenty of animosity between Olyphant’s Seth Bullock and Swearengen.

In this trailer, however, the two have followed their pattern of cooperating when they absolutely must do so to survive. That means uniting when North Dakota statehood threatens the tenuous balance of the camp. Amid blazing guns and a strong hat game, we also see the return of Calamity Jane, Trixie, Sol Star, and Alma. It’s easy to wonder how most of them don’t look too different, yet it’s apparently been a stressful decade for Bullock. While insisting that he’s not going to follow the law, simply interpret it, he looks like he could use a vacation. Marshaling on the frontier ain’t easy! Here’s the official synopsis:

In this original movie based on David Milch’s acclaimed, Emmy®-winning HBO series of the same name which debuted 15 years ago, the indelible characters of the show are reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Although most of Deadwood‘s actors have found success elsewhere on TV over the years, the movie still managed to bring back not only Olyphant and McShane but Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Robin Weigert, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown, and Keone Young. Series creator David Milch has also rustled up this swan song following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, making this an even more bittersweet reunion to behold.

HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie will debut on May 31.