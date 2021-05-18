Of the three biggest musicals of the 2010s, one is on Disney+ (Hamilton), one is possibly in production (The Book of Mormon), and one is coming to theaters. That would be Dear Evan Hansen, which won six Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt, who is reprising his role in the movie adaptation.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen is about an anxious high school student (Platt) who writes letters to himself, one of which ends up in the hands of a classmate, Connor (Colton Ryan), who commits suicide. Evan is soon caught in a lie, pretending to have been Connor’s friend and becoming close to his family, including mom Cynthia (Amy Adams) and sister Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever). The stacked cast also includes Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, and Danny Pino, while the film was written for the screen by Steven Levenson with music and lyrics from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Here’s more:

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Dear Evan Hansen opens on September 24.