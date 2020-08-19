Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the more high-profile films to have its release date pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, but fear not, if you need your Gal Gadot fix, October is going to be a great month. The Wonder Woman sequel comes out on October 2, followed three weeks later, on October 23, by Death on the Nile. The follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express finds Kenneth Branagh returning as world-famous detective Hercule Poirot and Tom Bateman as Bouc, as well as newcomers Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

If the mystery Poirot has to solve is, “Where are the world’s most attractive people and also “feminist” “scholar” Russell Brand, for some reason?” I know the answer. (It’s Death on the Nile. Gadot, Hammer, Wright, Branagh’s mustache, etc. are very attractive.)

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile opens on October 23.