The work of William Shakespeare is constantly being staged and filmed, but it’s been a while since we had a truly big Bard movie with movie stars and household name filmmakers and everything. That’s about to change. For his next film, Joel Coen — one half, along with Ethan, of the Coen brothers — will, via Variety, tackle the text superstitious theater actors call “the Scottish play,” a.k.a. Macbeth, and it will star no less than Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The Oscar winners will take on one of theater’s most notorious power couples, who murder their way to the throne of Scotland, only to meet justly grisly ends. There’s no word yet on who will play, say, Banquo or Macduff or the witches, though may we suggest filling those roles with Coen vets like Stephen Root, John Goodman, Tilda Swinton, and the cat from Inside Llewyn Davis?