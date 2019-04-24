Warner Bros. Pictures

From the moment that the first Detective Pikachu trailer dropped, Pokémon obsessives have possibly been too excited. Indeed, it’s still difficult to believe that this movie, starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the adorable rodent, actually exists. Of course, Reynolds has been all in for this film’s wind-up promotional efforts, just as he was for Deadpool. All of that enthusiasm was infectious, and with special touches like a Se7en-inspired Mr. Mime scene, May 10 can’t arrive soon enough.

Early reactions from a Tuesday night critics’ screening are now rolling in, and it sounds like fans will not be disappointed in the slightest. In fact, they’ll probably want even more after watching the franchise’s first live-action/animation hybrid, which tears through Ryme City’s sprawling metropolis where Pokémon and humans peacefully co-exist, although their relations could be threatened if Pikachu (Reynolds) doesn’t unravel a mystery with help from Tim Goodman (Justice Smith). The reactions so far have been overwhelmingly positive with Nerdist’s Dan Casey whipping out the “relentlessly charming” descriptor and also calling the movie surprisingly emotional.