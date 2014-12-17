Did Disney Accidentally Reveal Another ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Character?

Last week, Star Wars: The Force Awakens announced several new character names, including the adorable ball droid, through a series of retro Topps trading cards. Another new name might have been revealed through some recent trademark registrations from Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios.

On December 11, Lucasfilm went ahead and registered several related applications for several of these characters, including: BB-8, the ball-droid; Kylo Ren, the sith; and Poe Dameron, the X-Wing Fighter pilot. Among the registrations, however, were many for a ‘Captain Phasma,’ for which we were unable to find any previous documentation outside of an extensive fan-fiction titled Tarkin’s Fist and random usernames.

There have been some goofy names in the Star Wars universe like Count Dooku, Jabba the Hutt, and Jar-Jar Binks. Even Chewbacca is a really weird name to be perfectly honest, but Captain Phasma is a special kind of corny. The name certainly doesn’t lessen my excitement for The Force Awakens, but it is a good reminder that the original Star Wars is somewhat inspired by the old sci-fi Saturday matinee film serials like Flash Gordon. Captain Phasma might be a cheesy name in serious science-fiction, but in the worlds of Flash Gordon or Star Wars, it fits right in.

When it comes to Star Wars, I can handle a little cheese, just so long as any drawn-out conversations about trade negotiations and Queen Amidala’s wardrobe are left on the cutting room floor.

Via Stitch Kingdom