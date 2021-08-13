In Beckett (which premieres on Netflix this week), John David Washington plays the title character. When we meet him, he’s just a guy who is on vacation in Greece with his girlfriend, April (Alicia Vikander). After an automobile accident, during the aftermath, Beckett sees someone he’s not supposed to see. After, he’s thrust into a game of espionage, intrigue, and geopolitical maneuvering that he never asked for.

For director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, he was heavily influenced by William Friedkin’s movies of the 1970s. (Mostly The Exorcist and The French Connection, but he loves Sorcerer. If you haven’t seen Sorcerer, you should watch Sorcerer.) And ahead he explains how he tries to recapture what those movies have here in Beckett – a movie where, like the title character, we don’t really know what’s going on and there’s always a pretty intense sense of dread.

Your publicist sold me on watching Beckett by comparing it to Friedkin and Pakula movies. Do you agree with those comparisons?

More Friedkin. But, true about both.

Speaking of, I finally just recently watched Sorcerer. That movie is incredible.

That movie is incredible. I have seen it a million times. I own the soundtrack on vinyl. It’s a masterpiece. Very underappreciated, unfortunately.

It is one of the most tense movies I’ve ever seen.

I agree. And talking about inspiration, which is as you know, intense and crazy as the story is, it’s not unrealistic. It’s just very intense. The film’s tone and characters are grounded in a, very bleak of course, but a very real place. They’re criminals of various types, but you kind of believe it. And, therefore, it’s that more intense, like you say. When you see them experience these extraordinary circumstances, that was definitely an inspiration for me.

So was Sorcerer specifically an influence for Beckett? Or more just Friedkin’s style?

Well, I guess his approach. Thinking of The Exorcist and The French Connection, he always starts from a place of real people. People who are part of real life. As crazy as the stuff becomes in the film, there’s always this tangible element to them. And that approach really inspired me and, of course, the most literal example is The French Connection, which of course is inspired by true people. But the idea definitely very much inspired me.