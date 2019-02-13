Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Dives Into A Dark And Dangerous Adventure

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Disney dropped the first Frozen 2 trailer, and it’s, well, different. Darker, but fortunately not grittier? Let’s not go there yet, for this is not even remotely a disappointing first look at the sequel. Far from it, for the animation is as breathtaking as one would expect, and we see Elsa steel herself before diving into an ocean storm, presumably to continue refining her powers. Ice surfing happens, and as the movie’s brief synopsis has revealed, it appears that Elsa and Anna have embarked upon an adventure that extends beyond Arendelle.

Mystery abounds, however, especially regarding a new, fire-oriented character. The teaser contains no dialogue within the two-minute runtime, but we do see Olaf, Seven, and Kristoff. There’s no hint of Olaf’s Frozen Adventures, so perhaps that short is now a distant memory and was truly only meant to bridge the gap between feature films.

Frozen 2 will arrive in theaters on November 22 and (of course) feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct, and music will arrive from the Oscar-winning Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Asad Ayaz, the marketing president for Walt Disney Studios, has also tweeted a teaser poster.