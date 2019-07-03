Getty Image

Disney’s all about the live-action remakes lately with Will Smith’s blue genie in Aladdin somehow becoming the highest-grossing film in the Independence Day star’s career. With that kind of success managing to surface in a summer that’s suffering from sequelitis, the studio will push forth with remaking another one of its classic films, The Little Mermaid, and they’ve found their Ariel in one half of the Chloe x Halle R&B duo.

Halle Bailey won the role after a months-long search by director Rob Marshall, and Variety reports that she was actually one of the front-running candidates all along. Marshall, who may also end up casting Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, issued a statement:

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

A few days ago, Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina were in talks to take on the Flounder and Scuttle roles, respectively. The film, which currently holds no pinpointed release date, will include original songs from the 1989 animated version of the story, along with original new music from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. With that last name involved, things could grow adventurous, but a live-action adaptation of this underwater kingdom tale is already headed in that direction.

