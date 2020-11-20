The movie industry has been cautiously back to production, especially if they’re filming in nations that have handled the pandemic better than America. The movie theater industry is a different story. Not even a Christopher Nolan spectacular was able to reignite the theatrical box office, forcing major studios to make previously unthinkable moves. A day after Warner Bros. announced they’d be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on their still newish streamer, HBO Max, a report from Deadline claims Disney is considering doing something similar with some of their big live-action remakes.

While no final decision has been made, Deadline reports that three of the company’s splashier titles may wind up taking a path similar to the one that befell their live-action remake of Mulan, as well as titles like Artemis Foul, the Hamilton movie, and Pixar’s forthcoming Soul: They’ll wind up on Disney+, their year-old streamer. Those films are Cruella, in which Emma Stone plays a more punkish version of the 101 Dalmatians baddie; Pinocchio, which reunites director Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks, who will play Gepetto; and Peter Pan and Wendy, from Pete’s Dragon’s David Lowery.

It’s unclear which version of the Disney+ path they’ll take. Artemis Foul, Hamilton, and Soul were/are being made free with a subscription. Mulan, however, was a rental for its first three months, with a steep price tag of 30 bucks. And again, this is far from a done deal. But one thing’s for certain: The pandemic is going to change the theatrical movie landscape in ways that will ensue long after this thing’s belatedly under control.

