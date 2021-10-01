The fight between Disney and one of Marvel’s Avengers is apparently finished months after a less-than-stellar box office outing for Black Widow. Following a very public fallout and legal action between the Marvel owners and actress Scarlett Johansson, the two sides apparently came to an agreement on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the terms of the deal were not disclosed but both sides are publicly very happy to have resolved things.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

That last quote from Bergman, in particular, seems to reinforce the idea that this is not simply a parting of ways between the two sides. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to evolve toward its next crew and big bad in Phase Four, her time as an Avenger seemed to already be at an end before the pandemic-addled Black Widow rollout didn’t go according to plan. But that’s not the only Disney role available to Johansson, and now it seems the two sides are comfortable enough to at least move forward on one project now that the legal stuff is settled.

