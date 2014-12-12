Disney: We’re Doing Another ‘Indiana Jones,’ But No Rush

Star Wars has been getting all the attention, but Disney has quietly tied up the rights to Indiana Jones as well, possibly suspending them over a lava pit. So, what’s coming with Indy? Not much, for now.

A reporter for Variety weighed in with this tweet, as discovered by /Film:

Disney's Bob Iger: "We'd love to make another Indiana Jones movie but we're pacing ourselves right now," launching Star Wars first. — Marc Graser (@marcgraser) December 10, 2014

That’s interesting not least because the studio appears to have locked up an Oscar-winning cinematographer to work on the movie, which is generally not something you do when you’re taking your time on a movie.

Still, there are some moving parts here. There are no Indiana Jones movies without Spielberg being somehow involved, and it’s not clear whether he’d be willing to come back. Finding a replacement for the franchise’s defining director would be something of a tall order in and of itself. And, of course, they don’t have a script yet, and Harrison Ford may not be physically up to it.

On the other hand, it’s difficult to see Disney letting a franchise lie fallow for long. So expect some sort of movement on Indy, and sooner than Disney is indicating.