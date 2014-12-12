Disney: We’re Doing Another ‘Indiana Jones,’ But No Rush

Star Wars has been getting all the attention, but Disney has quietly tied up the rights to Indiana Jones as well, possibly suspending them over a lava pit. So, what’s coming with Indy? Not much, for now.
A reporter for Variety weighed in with this tweet, as discovered by /Film:
That’s interesting not least because the studio appears to have locked up an Oscar-winning cinematographer to work on the movie, which is generally not something you do when you’re taking your time on a movie.
Still, there are some moving parts here. There are no Indiana Jones movies without Spielberg being somehow involved, and it’s not clear whether he’d be willing to come back. Finding a replacement for the franchise’s defining director would be something of a tall order in and of itself. And, of course, they don’t have a script yet, and Harrison Ford may not be physically up to it.
On the other hand, it’s difficult to see Disney letting a franchise lie fallow for long. So expect some sort of movement on Indy, and sooner than Disney is indicating.
No rush? You sure that’s a good idea?
[img4.wikia.nocookie.net]
Well Indy has to rest his sore ass after all the sodomy.
Since the last installment featured Shia LaJerkwad as…don’t make me say it…you can take your bloody time with the sequel.
Get Brad Cooper to do it
Please… please don’t make another.
There are two possibilities of making a new Indy flick.
1) It’s good and hooray.
2) It sucks but who cares because we still have Raiders/Temple/Crusade.
So what the hell, go for it.
This has been my response to butthurt people about new Star Wars too.
From Star Wars to Sandman and everything inbetween, make em all. Not everything can be great but I’m also not a “it sucks” or “its awesome” type of person. It costs me nothing but a movie ticket and I still have the previous works that I’ll always enjoy.
A fourth Indiana Jones movie? Give me a break…
I see what you did there and I like it.
Please give us the original video game plot… Indiana Jones & The Lost City of Atlantis… Or was it… Indiana Jones & The Lost Continent of Atlantis…