Well padwans, it’s time to either start saving or start becoming one with the force really fast. Disney World’s Star Wars resort is nearly open for business and the only way anyone is getting in is with several pretty pennies or some serious Jedi mind tricks. Disney has officially revealed the price sheet for their upcoming Galactic Cruiser resort, and it starts at a shocking $4,809 for one room that can be shared by up to two people for two nights. Good news is, if you’re a family of four needing two rooms for the two-night package, you’ll encounter some savings and will wind up only paying… $6,000.

I suppose to give Disney some credit, the resort is pretty damn cool. It boasts itself as a completely immersive experience, where “you are the hero” and can write your own Star Wars story. According to the website’s description:

“You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created — one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible… Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together… As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu — where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

Each of the three two-night packages includes your stay at the resort, as well as all meals, “exclusive experiences, missions and activities,” valet parking, and entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the part of the park that contains Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. Meaning yes, if you want to visit the rest of the parks, you have to spend even more. In addition, the resort doesn’t provide you with any space-ready clothing but encourages you to wear your own “galactic favorites,” so get ready to buy all new threads or be walking past Stormtroopers in kakis and flip flops.

‘We’re Gonna Save the Galaxy’: Check out the first commercial for Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser, opening in spring 2022 at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. 💫 Then, head over to the Disney Parks Blog for a closer look: https://t.co/gpFLknPdmS pic.twitter.com/3NOYKfqnLM — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 4, 2021

For those ready and willing to book one of the 100 available “space-view” cabins or suites, the Star Wars Galactic Cruiser resort is scheduled to open Spring 2022. May the force be with you.