On the heels of the hugely popular Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the previous Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, director Mike Flanagan’s next, Doctor Sleep, looks like it will be one for the ages. Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, which King wrote as a direct sequel to The Shining, the new film sees Ewan McGregor playing an adult Danny Torrance who is struggling to escape the traumas he endured at the Overlook. At least, that’s until he discovers someone like him — someone who has “the shining.”

As indicated by the new final trailer and the movie’s official logline, though, Danny’s chance meeting with Abra (Kyliegh Curran) isn’t going to be all fun and games. On the contrary, it’s going to transform into a life-or-death battle that will pit them against a horrifying group of adversaries lead by Mission Impossible: Fallout‘s Rebecca Ferguson:

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Doctor Sleep plans on ruining everyone’s enjoyment of nighty-night time on November 8th.