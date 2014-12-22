Check Out A First Look Of Benedict Cumberbatch As ‘Doctor Strange’ In Concept Art

While the rest of the world slept last night, Scott Derrickson sent Marvel fanboys and girls into a frenzy on social media. The acclaimed horror writer/director of Deliver Us from Evil and Sinister is set to direct Marvel’s Doctor Strange, which actor Benedict Cumberbatch was finally-officially-for-real attached to earlier this month, and last night’s tweet revealed concept art of the actor in character.
Yes, yes, and yes, please. I mean, it’s just concept art, which means some underpaid creative employed by Marvel Studios took a head shot of Cumberbatch, added the character’s signature goatee, and overlaid a psychedelic screen to fool admirers into thinking it had any substance. Still, it’s wonderful and amazing and I like it and I want more, Derrickson.
The director posted the art with a line from ’80s band Talking Heads’ song “Burning Down the House,” in which the singer opines he is “strange but not a stranger.” ‘Cause nothing screams Marvel’s supernatural side quite like new wave music’s heyday in the early to mid ’80s in the United States. I wonder if Marvel will provide moviegoers with the drugs at screenings.
Via Twitter
So…Strange means we’re ultimately getting Illuminati and Planet Hulk / World War Hulk, right? Because I totally want that so just say yes, that’s totally what we’re getting.
BTW, according to the very next tweet by Scott Derrickson, it’s not official, just fan art.
Pffft, he’s no Pedro Pascal.
If most of the Doctor Strange movie soundtrack consisted of Talking Heads songs, I would be so happy.
give me a 5 minute flashback of sorts of pre strange strange driving down the freeway playing this song
Goddamn…first I was like “the guy who did Sinister?”…Then he goes and combines all of my favorite things into a single tweet. Totally ready for this flick now.
I read somewhere that Marvel was going with the premise that his sorcery was somehow based in science and wasn’t actual sorcery, much like how they skirted the concept of Thor being a genuine god by making the Asgardians aliens instead.
Don’t really like the idea. What’s so wrong with a sorcerer who actually uses real sorcery? Are we afraid of the anti-witchcraft brigade protesting or boycotting the movie for promoting witchcraft? Cause it’s never happened in any other movie that has featured magic or sorcery.
I remember a comic with Spider-Man and Iron Man discussing magic vs. science with Spidey being very PRO-science… Iron Man reminds him that scientists investigate that which they don’t understand.
Many other comics over the decades have said “magic is just science we don’t understand, but nonetheless works”. So who’s to say the hoary hosts of Hogarth aren’t as definable as E=MC2, it just hasn’t been discovered why yet.
It’s almost like the Harry Potter movies didn’t make $7 billion.
Also… is it just me or does that look like Ethan Hawke? … Just me…? Ok.