‘Boardwalk Empire’s Richard Harrow Might Be Your Next Doctor Strange

You know Jack Huston best as a severely disfigured war veteran from Boardwalk Empire, but how about Doctor Strange? He might be in the running.
As This Is Infamous points out, it’s in keeping with Marvel’s overall hiring strategy:
Huston certainly fits what Marvel typically looks for in their leads – he’s known, but he’s not a star. He’s in the right age range – 31, to be exact – that he can be around the MCU for awhile, and his age won’t really become a factor for the character. Plus, while his star may be on the rise, it’s still in its infant stages, so he fits right into their budgetary approach, which is to typically get people before they’re in demand and then make them hot from their inclusion in the MCU.
It does fit, and it would make more sense than some of the people we’ve seen rumored, including those sadly ruled out despite being perfect. Huston actually makes a lot of sense, and it’s not like he’d turn down the role if offered. Besides, he probably wants a role where he doesn’t have to wear a prosthetic for once. So, really, if it’s not him, my semi-joke about it being Ethan Hawke is probably true.
This casting would take my interested in a Doctor Strange movie from a 3 to a 7.
This would make the second Boardwalk alumni to take a lead with Marvel (see Daredevil).
Now, they just need to sign Michael K Williams up for something. It doesn’t matter what either.
Oh, indeed.
He was already in a MCU movie, albeit briefly. The Incredible Hulk
Looks like a good Punisher to me!
He’d make a pretty cool Luke Cage. Blade would be great too.
Wood Harris aka Avon Barksdale would be my Luke Cage of choice if we were picking for Wire alumni.
Pedro Pascal, c’mon already Marvel.
That’d be badass.
Been saying that from S04E01 of Game of Thrones–he’d be perfect.His commitment to that Netflix cocaine smuggler project might conflict though. ( [insidetv.ew.com] ) Huston would be a solid second choice–just as long as it’s not Jared fucking Leto.
I see him more as Namor.
now this I can get behind. not a really famous actor. already has a decent set of experience. he seems like a solid mid range celebratory that can pull off the role. he can BECOME strange like evans became cap and pratt became star lord. you don’t need a super gimmicky over the top a-list actor. that just causes everyone else to take second billing
“he’s known, but he’s not a star. He’s in the right age range” I missed that part but that’s exactly it. that’s going to be my mantra for every super hero movie ever
It’s Monday, so we were bound to have another “This actor is going to be Doctor Strange!” article. One day the monkey will stop reaching for the cupcake. CASTING RUMORS! HO!
pedro pascal would have been perfect dammit! despite his weird regular voice.
RUMORS HUH? WELP, CASE CLOSED
I feel like Huston is too talented for Marvel – he should be in true detective or something
That I would also gladly pay to see.
“Next”? Who was our LAST Doctor Strange?
Peter Hooten, apparently: [www.imdb.com]
And he didn’t do a half-bad job, considering how doomed the project was.
Wow, I had no clue this existed before today, and I was a huge comic book kid growing up. Guess you learn something new every day, thanks!
@907 I believe it’s finally legally available, but it might be hard to find.
I wanted him for Nightwing in DC Universe but I’ll take this any day. He needs to be in more things.
I literally just started thinking about this the other night when I was watching American Hustle. I think the dude could pull it off.
David GODDAMN Tennant!
Steven Rattazzi or gtfo.
I would not be upset about this. Loved him in Boardwalk, and enjoyed his bit of screen time in American Hustle. I think he could pull it off.
When do we get a Rom movie?
No joke, I will be deeply shocked if he’s not in GOTG 2.