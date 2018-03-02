Donald Glover Uses Lando’s Wardrobe To Explain How Keeping ‘Star Wars’ Secrets Is Extreme

03.01.18 2 Comments

Donald Glover has been doing the promotional circuit ahead of the second season of Atlanta, but there was no way that he was going to make it through this press tour without answering a Star Wars question or two. When the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story finally dropped, it confirmed what a lot of fans had suspected for a while: Glover’s Lando Calrissian is going to steal the whole damn movie. You can’t pull off a fur coat like that without being an undisputed badass.

While he was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, Glover explained his longstanding Star Wars fandom. His official Lego figurine in hand, Glover told Colbert about his childhood Lando toy with an enthusiasm that would please even the strictest of gatekeepers. When Colbert asked what he could say about Solo, Glover confirmed that he did indeed wear a cape (as if there was any doubt) and… that’s it. From the sound of things, keeping Star Wars secrets is no joke. Glover elaborated:

“I’m afraid that Disney is going to come down here and be like “You’re not allowed!” and just [cut throat motion], because it’s serious out here! I’ve done Marvel movies, and Star Wars is the most intense.”

Well, we certainly don’t want Glover offed in the name of spoilers, so I guess we will just have to wait until May 25th.

