It’s been a tough week for Donald Trump, and Sacha Baron Cohen added insult to injury on Saturday. The Borat creator who ensnared the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into his Amazon Prime sequel had jokingly offered Trump a job expecting that he would be replaced as president by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

But with the election all but decided by network TV projections and vote counts indicating Trump will be out of a job come January, the president has refused to concede and offered baseless accusations of fraud in the days since the election ended. He also falsely declared victory in the immediate hours after polls closed. Which is perhaps why Baron Cohen has apparently changed his mind about the job offer. The director and actor tweeted about Trump on Saturday, making it clear that his late October offer of a job to Trump to play a part in his movie no longer stands.

“I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20,” Baron Cohen had tweeted. “Let’s talk!” But on Saturday, it seems his recent “performance” made the director go in a different direction.

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

All of this is in jest, of course, as both men have made it clear they are not fans of one another. But Baron Cohen does seem to be already looking into new projects. He also tweeted ominously about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, posting a photo of him and Trump with the caption “one down, one to go.”

One down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/eQYi1pBqku — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

Baron Cohen has expressed his displeasure for the propaganda and misinformation on the social media site and the way it’s been manipulated by foreign nations and impacted elections and public sentiment around the world. Perhaps it’s best Zuckerberg and Facebook be a bit more vigilant about falling for a Baron Cohen fabrication, though they seem to have trouble keeping their facts straight at even the best of times.