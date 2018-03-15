Warner Bros. / MGM

Over the weekend, the 1985 comedy Spies Like Us aired on basic cable.* Today, Spies Like Us is remembered (if it’s remembered at all) as either the best of the movies that paired both Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd – which isn’t saying much when the other two choices are Caddyshack II and Nothing but Trouble – or for the fact that it featured a theme song by Paul McCartney that wound up being McCartney’s last solo top ten hit.

Spies Like Us is a throwaway comedy that becomes a pleasant-enough thing to waste time on a lazy Saturday afternoon. But, this time, I found it depressing. If you don’t know the plot of Spies Like Us (and why should you, really?), I’ll do a quick summary: Emmett Fitz-Hume (Chase) and Austin Millbarge (Aykroyd) both work at the Pentagon and are headed for careers behind a desk. Both are relatively smart, but they’re also clowns and have a tendency to screw things up. After they’re caught cheating on a test, the pair is chosen to be foreign spies. But, unbeknownst to either of them, they are decoys for the real spies. Eventually, the two meet up with the real spies in an effort to capture a Soviet Union nuclear missile launcher. Also: Bob Hope makes a cameo.

Donald Trump has ruined every dumb ‘80s-era, patriotic, anti-Soviet Union movie, even something as benign as Spies Like Us. I despise conspiracy theories (and I find someone like Seth Abramson the most annoying human being on Twitter), but as every day goes by, it’s increasingly clear the Trump campaign did something with Russia. And now, most likely, a Russian state-sponsored candidate is the American President. It’s impossible to watch a movie like Spies Like Us and see Emmett Fitz-Hume and Austin Millbarge and not think that these two goofs are more capable than anyone actually in charge in real life right now. At least I know where their allegiances lie.

The ‘80s were a weird time to be a child. The music was happy-sounding, yet the lyrics were often depressing. (I think that’s why we have so many slowed-down versions of ‘80s pop songs in movie trailers these days – it’s like an unlimited bin of secretly depressing music.) The movies were big, wondrous, and many became pop culture phenomena that are still with us today, yet the threat of dying in a nuclear war was a thing to worry about at all times. The relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union was much more complicated than a movie like Red Dawn (also ruined) could ever try to explain. But the sentiment at the time, often expressed via pop culture in an overly patriotic way, was that the Russians were obviously our enemy and they shouldn’t be trusted and their best boxer takes steroids. It was only when cooler heads like Sting came along that we thought to ourselves, hey, maybe Russian kids my age don’t want to die in a nuclear war either. Thanks, Sting.