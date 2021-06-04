John Wick: Chapter 4 will resume filming in France soon. To paraphrase Keanu Reeves, that is excellent news. Also excellent: Donnie Yen has joined the cast.

The Ip Man and Rogue One star “will play an old friend (of Reeves’ super assassin John Wick), who shares his same history and many of the same enemies,” according to Deadline. Director Chad Stahelski, who also helmed the first three installments of the action franchise (which also added Rina Sawayama), said that he’s “very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise. I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.” Producer Basil Iwanyk added, “Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu.”

I’m glad Yen is playing John Wick’s friend. I would not buy Keanu beating this:

As for the French connection (put Gene Hackman in John Wick: Chapter 5), Chapter 4 will “film exteriors in Paris, notably by the Seine, and will include scenes at an iconic bridge that was previously featured in Steven Spielberg’s Munich,” according to Variety, as well as Berlin, Germany. Well, great, now I want a John Wick travel show.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to come out on May 27, 2022.