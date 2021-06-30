The Blind Man Is Back In The Vicious ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Trailer

Fede Álvarez directed two of the best wide-release horror movies in the 2010s, Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe. The Evil Dead series will continue on without his involvement (HBO Max’s Evil Dead Rise ignores the 2013 reboot and “builds off the original trilogy” with Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi), but he’s back for Don’t Breathe 2. Álvarez co-wrote the script with director Rodo Sayagues, while Stephen Lang will reprise his role as Norman Nordstrom/the Blind Man. Please don’t bring back the turkey baster, though.

In Don’t Breathe, a group of no-good delinquents, including Evil Dead‘s Jane Levy, break into a blind man’s house for a quick robbery. But what they don’t consider is that he’s a murderer who’s keeping a young woman hostage in his basement. It’s sick, it’s nasty, it’s… great. Don’t Breathe 2 is set years after the events of the first movie, with Norman “living in an isolated cabin with a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. When a group of criminals kidnap the girl, the Blind Man must leave his safe haven to rescue her.” It’s the difference between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day — in the original, he’s the bad guy; in the sequel, he’s the conflicted hero (Lang worked with Terminator director James Cameron on Avatar, so just go with it).

Don’t Breathe 2 opens on August 13.