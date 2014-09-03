Don’t Expect More Filthy Hoo-Mans In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’

Well, OK, there will probably be plenty of Xandarians, who are basically humans. But Peter Quill is going to remain the only human-like creature on the screen who is actually from Earth, according to director James Gunn.
Gunn, at DragonCon this weekend, discussed quite a bit about the series and his plans. Perhaps most interestingly, according to Collider, is who he ruled out for the cast and who he didn’t:
Gunn stated that he wanted to steer clear of “earthlings” in his side of the Marvel universe, allowing Peter Quill to be the main focus from Earth. The plan, according to Gunn, is to introduce new female characters into the world of Guardians as soon as he could.
So, sorry, Carol Danvers fans, you’re going to have to wait until an Avengers movie. That does, however, leave open the door to a host of other characters we want to see, like, say, Moondragon, and also to give Gamora more to do than just fight Nebula at the end of the movie and deliver lines about pelvic sorcery.
Gunn also told the story of how Stan Lee was originally going to be featured, and it’s brilliant, but I’ll let you discover that for yourself. Suffice to say, it’s way better. Now, Jim, can we try to get Gamora on a T-shirt?
But Gamora was integral for the plot to chug along. Without her Drax wouldn’t have come into the fold. We wouldn’t have the connection to the Collector and gone to Knowhere. Her “inside” into Ronan’s ship was a major bargaining chip.
She was badass.
While true, they essentially set her up as somebody who can apply a shocking amount of boot to ass, and then in the finale, it’s “go fight this blue chick.” It’s very conventional and I kinda wish they’d gone in a different direction.
@dan seitz
No, in the finale, it was “you know where the central power control/cpu/whatever is on the ship, go destroy it.” Nebula intercepted.
Plus, it’s her sibling, who else would fight her? Family squabbles need to stay in-house. XD
End of the day… we both want more Gamora so we are on the same side.
@Ihatejoe507 Very true!
Give me Mantis. And Bug while you’re at it.
RE: Mantis, I agree. But, the writing has to back her up. “…how come I didn’t see that coming…”
Agreed, the original cameo idea for Stan Lee was brilliant. I don’t know why they didn’t just remove the “rated R” portion, it would have killed with audiences.
Just want to point out in the comics that Carol Danvers is considered a human/Kree hybrid….
Wanted to say that but you beat me to it, they could also bring The Brood into the movie-fold and have her come in as Binary which would be pretty badass.
I think the hard part with the Brood is selling them to audiences without it just being like “Hey, you liked Guardians, right? And Aliens? Now we’ve got the things from Aliens, but they’re green!”
Also- they might be in the X-Men rights package? Not sure, I’ve only ever run into them in X-Men stuff, but I also pretty much just read X-books and Captain America.
We better get Moondragon, Mantis, and Phyla-Vell.
[marvel.com]
Say what you will but she kind of fits Gunn’s tone, and could be a good way to both keep the movie “family friendly” by having a kid in it but also satirize movies where kids inexplicably turn out to be the unexpected key to victory, since Cammi really isn’t :P