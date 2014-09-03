Don’t Expect More Filthy Hoo-Mans In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’

Well, OK, there will probably be plenty of Xandarians, who are basically humans. But Peter Quill is going to remain the only human-like creature on the screen who is actually from Earth, according to director James Gunn.

Gunn, at DragonCon this weekend, discussed quite a bit about the series and his plans. Perhaps most interestingly, according to Collider, is who he ruled out for the cast and who he didn’t:

Gunn stated that he wanted to steer clear of “earthlings” in his side of the Marvel universe, allowing Peter Quill to be the main focus from Earth. The plan, according to Gunn, is to introduce new female characters into the world of Guardians as soon as he could.

So, sorry, Carol Danvers fans, you’re going to have to wait until an Avengers movie. That does, however, leave open the door to a host of other characters we want to see, like, say, Moondragon, and also to give Gamora more to do than just fight Nebula at the end of the movie and deliver lines about pelvic sorcery.

Gunn also told the story of how Stan Lee was originally going to be featured, and it’s brilliant, but I’ll let you discover that for yourself. Suffice to say, it’s way better. Now, Jim, can we try to get Gamora on a T-shirt?