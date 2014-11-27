Don’t Worry, The New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Will Be On iTunes This Friday

If you’re like me, you looked at the list of a theaters showing the new Star Wars trailer this Friday and knew you weren’t going to find a trailer near you. I figured I’d see a bootleg or two by Friday night and that’d be it until the official release sometime later in the week. That’s how it goes even though it’s bullsh*t to turn a movie trailer into some event in the first place.

Luckily I’m wrong on some of those points because it seems that the trailer will officially make its way online the same day it is unveiled in theaters:

The Force is with you on #BlackFriday when #TheForceAwakens teaser hits @iTunesTrailers. — Star Wars (@starwars) November 26, 2014

I guess everyone saw what happened to Marvel with the Avengers: Age Of Ultron trailer and decided to cut out the temptation to bootleg it. Also got the Jurassic World trailer early thanks to this sort of hoopla, so it does have its benefits.

If you’re still tempted to head out and see the trailer in theaters, don’t forget the trusty list. And if you’re really hard up for some Star Wars trailer action, check out this fan trailer that has been skimming around the Internet.

It comes off to me as what Star Wars would look like if they hired Tommy Wiseau to direct it. Nothing but long shots, weird music, and bad CGI all over the place. Great for a fan film, but I hope the real trailer is a little better.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Romeo Lux)