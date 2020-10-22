Margot Robbie Is A Bank Robber On The Run In The ‘Dreamland’ Trailer

Since her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has played a figure skater, Tarzan’s girlfriend, a comic book villain, the freaking queen of England, the voice of a bunny, herself in a bathtub, and a famous actress. First off: the range! But also, I appreciate how she appears to pick her roles based on a child’s answer to “what do you want to do when you grow up?” Because I’m pretty sure when I was asked that question as a youngster, I replied, “An outlaw.” (To be fair, this was right after I read Holes.)

In Dreamland, which was filmed in 2017 but is finally getting released next month, Robbie is a bank robber on the run who encounters a Texas good ol’ boy, played by Finn Cole, who’s torn between claiming a bounty for turning her in and his feelings for her.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Eugene Evans dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber Allison Wells hiding closer than he could ever imagine. Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, nothing is as it seems, and Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.

Directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Dreamland, which also stars Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, and Lola Kirke, premieres on digital on November 17.