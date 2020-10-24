Back in 1996, Scream helped launch a new era of self-aware, post-modern horror, featuring characters who watched the genre’s movies and knew all the clichés — though that didn’t always stop them from being killed anyway. It also ushered in something else: It marked what was effectively the beginning of Drew Barrymore’s comeback. The actress had a rough patch in her youth, and though she was only in the opening, it was iconic enough to kickstart her second act, paving the way for the rom-coms that would make her an A-list star and, now, a talk show host who reunites with exes.

Scream itself is being rebooted, and though it won’t feature Barrymore — her character was not so lucky — that doesn’t mean she can’t resurrect her anyway. For The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress/TV personality imagined what life would be like for her character, Casey Becker, had she not run afoul of a serial killer clad in a cape and mask reminiscent of Edvard Munch’s The Scream.

Have you ever wondered what Casey Becker from Scream would be doing if she had lived? pic.twitter.com/BTKdZL5iWz — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 22, 2020

So what would 2020 Casey be like? Well, she’d still have that blonde bob, apparently. She’d also have traded in that cordless landline for a cellphone. The short sketch finds the movie’s murderer again stalking Casey by phone. But just as most people know not to pick up robocalls, Casey knows not to answer a call from an unknown number and simply goes on living her life. It’s a lesson the writers of Scream 5 better consider: No one answers their phone in the 21st century.

(Via The Loop)